British model Katie Price has finally entrusted the help of a professional ghostbuster to get rid of paranormal activity at her Sussex mansion. The 39-year-old has been haunted for years.

Hence, now she is seeking help from one of the UK's top ghostbusters Lee Roberts for her house which she shares with five of her children.

In an interaction with The Sun, Lee has told that the model is very much into all the paranormal activities and quite keen to learn how to restore harmony in her mansion.

He told the newspaper: "Katie is very much into ghost-hunting and the paranormal and we have been messaging for a couple of months on Twitter. So we just wanted to explore it a little more.

"I've just been showing her the ropes. It was not so much an investigation [at her house] - it was a look at the experiments we would conduct, what equipment we could use."

According to him, the model and her family had seen shadows earlier. And, she has also been tormented by ghosts for the last 20 years.

"[I was] showing her how to use the equipment. We were using it to see if it was picking up anything - she's had bits and bobs [of paranormal activity] over the years," Lee said.

Lee further explained that he was not invited for the purpose of exorcism; he was just there so he could introduce certain equipment to her so she can conduct her own experiments in the house.

He further went on to reveal that how he is planning to show her some most infamous haunted locations which are close to her home.

"[We might go to] Nottingham Castle, Sherwood Forest, bring her up this end. There are also lots of places we can go and explore near where she lives," he said.

Katie has always been candid about her ghost experiences as last year during her appearance on Loose Women panel she said that ghosts were "attracted to her aura" as a psychic told her once.

Katie added: "Most of my houses are haunted. When I've had mediums rounds they say it's me. I have an aura around me..."