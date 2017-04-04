Tom Cruise's ex, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are yet to confirm if they are a couple, but on Monday the duo was photographed having a romantic dinner in New York.

The photograph was snapped by a reporter from the entertainment website fameolousent.com, and it shows them having a cozy romantic meal. "Look who I spotted on a date night @katieholmes212@iamjamiefoxx I always heard rumours about them but never seen pictures of them until today," the reporter captioned the picture.

Foxx and Holmes sparked romance rumours almost four years ago when they were spotted dancing at a charity event in the Hamptons in the summer of 2013. They have never made any public appearances together or even spoken about each other in interviews. Are they finally ready to take the next step in their relationship?

According to a December 2016 HollywoodLife report, Holmes has no desire to make their relationship.

"Katie is in no rush whatsoever to make things with Jamie official," a source told the publication. "She has no desire to ever be involved again in the kind of circus that was created after she started dating Tom [Cruise], so she's very happy to keep things on the DL."

"Her life now, compared to back then, is like night and day—and she is soooo much happier! She has vowed never to allow her life to be lived under the media spotlight again, and Jamie is very happy with the way things are too," another source added.

Holmes and Cruise got married in November 2006 and they called it quits in August 2012. They share a daughter, Suri Cruise.