The Jammu and Kashmir Police have said the death of the operational head of the terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) of Kashmir is a major achievement for them as it has taken away the "eyes and ears" of the Pakistan-based militant group.

The militant, who has been identified as Khalid, was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Ladoora area of Baramulla district of the Valley on Monday.

This observation of the police comes a few days after they described the killing of Abu Ismail, the top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander who was the mastermind of the terrorist attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, as a significant accomplishment.

What Khalid's death means

As the deceased JeM militant was one of the most-wanted names on the Kashmir cops' hit-list, Khalid's death will help the state police counter terrorism in the Valley.

Also, as JeM had become one of the biggest security challenges in Kashmir, the death of an important member of the terrorist group could facilitate the Kashmir police in flushing militants from the state.

"He was one the oldest surviving foreign terrorists operating in Kashmir. He had been here since 2009 and knew about everything in Kashmir," senior police officer Munir Ahmad Khan was quoted as saying by the NDTV about Khalid.

The JeM had been looking to fill the void left behind by the death of top militants like Ismail of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Qayoom Najar of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

A JeM-affiliated group had attacked a BSF camp near Srinagar airport on October 3.

Now, with Khalid gone, there will be a vacuum in the top positions of the JeM, and this would give forces a chance to nab other militants, just like the police said.

How was Khalid killed

The JeM militant is said to have been romantically involved with a woman in Jammu and Kashmir.

The woman, who referred to Khalid as "jahannum" (hell), reportedly informed the police that he would be visiting her on Monday morning, which led to the police to the much-wanted militant.

An NDTV report said Khalid was intercepted by the Special Operations Group at Ladoora. The police said he was carrying a pistol and a grenade.