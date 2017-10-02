While India is a country with various rituals that have been followed by generations, the latest one has shaken people to the very core. In a heart-wrenching incident that took place in Allapur in the Dharwad district of Karnataka, on Sunday, October 1, an 18-month-old baby was wrapped in banana leaves and put on a bed of "slightly hot" charcoal by his parents.

The parents of the child were at a dargah as part of the Muharram observance. In a video, the father can be seen placing the boy on a bed of hot charcoal and the baby is heard crying and struggling to get out.

"The parents of the baby had prayed for a boy two years ago. On their wish being fulfilled, they had come to fulfil their promise. The baby was placed on a bed of charcoal that was doused off. As it was slightly hot, banana leaves were used. It was for just couple of seconds," the police told the Press Trust of India.

While a formal complaint has not been registered in the case, the police revealed that the Child Welfare Committee had been informed about the incident and the parents of the toddler will now be counselled.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka cabinet had cleared a legislation to end "inhuman evil practices" only a few days ago. The proposed "Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Bill, 2017" will be tabled in the next Assembly session and it intends to prohibit people from performing the fire walk

"The Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Bill, 2017 has been approved by the Cabinet. It will be tabled in the next session, most probably early November," PTI quoted Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T B Jayachandra as saying.