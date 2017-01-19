Bollywood was left shocked when a rape case registered against producer Karim Morani made headlines on Wednesday, January 18. The case was filed with Hayathnagar Police, Hyderabad, by a 25-year-old woman, who accused the Chennai Express producer of rape and blackmail.

Morani's spokesperson has now claimed the charges to be false and that they are intended to tarnish Morani's image. "The complaint is absolutely false and bogus with the sole intention of tarnishing Mr Morani's reputation and image. Mr Morani will be taking appropriate steps in accordance with law to demonstrate that complaint is malafide. He is truthful and innocent and has full faith in the judiciary and is ready and willing to co-operate with the authorities to the fullest extent," read the statement issued by Morani's spokesperson according to the Times of India.

The victim alleged that the Chennai Express producer had raped her at a film studio in Mumbai in 2015, DCP Tafseer Iqubal of LB Nagar, Hyderabad, told PTI. The woman told the police that she was looking for a break in Bollywood, when she had met Morani. Apparently, after the rape, Morani had warned her against revealing it to anyone.

The complaint was filed last week, after which the police had filed a case under IPC section 376 for rape, 417 for cheating, 342 for wrongful confinement and 506 for criminal intimidation.

Back in 2011, Morani, who had produced films like Chennai Express, Ra.One, Happy New Year, Dum among others, was named in the infamous 2G spectrum scam.