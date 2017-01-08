Viewers of The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) will get to see someone very interesting on one of the coming episodes of the show. It has been reported that Baba Ramdev has agreed to appear on Kapil Sharma's comedy show as one of the guests.

The makers of The Kapil Sharma Show have apparently been trying to get Baba Ramdev on the show since quite long and now the yoga guru has finally agreed to appear on it. Baba Ramdev's episode will be shot next week at Film City, Goregaon, according to SpotboyE.

The Kapil Sharma Show has become much popular as several big stars from Bollywood and other personalities have been appearing on the show. And now, Baba Ramdev coming up as a guest on Kapil's show is something to look forward to.

Earlier, it was reported that Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur had shot for an episode with Kapil, but the latter had left the two stars miffed. While the two celebs had arrived on the sets on time, Kapil reportedly had reached there five hours late.

This had reportedly left Shraddha and Aditya very angry and the actress had even threatened to walk out of the sets before shooting. However, things were resolved soon and the shooting was done.