Ever since most of the key members of The Kapil Sharma Show including Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra quit the show after the massive fallout between Sunil and Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show has been witnessing a constant dip in its ratings.

It was only recently that Chandan returned to Kapil's show and now the comedy show is getting back into action with a new set of members.

According to the Times of India report, Bharti Singh has joined The Kapil Sharma Show and will soon start shooting. Bharti's name comes as a surprise considering that she is close to Kapil's arch rival Krushna Abhishek.

Bharti's fiancé Harsh Limbachiyaa, with whom she has worked in several projects, was also said to have been roped in to write the script for her. However, Bharti refuted the report. "Yes, the reports are true. However, I would like to clarify that only I am doing Kapil's show and not Haarsh (Limbachiyaa). It is wrongly reported that he is a part of it. Humne Nach Baliye 8 ek saath kiya, abhi sabko lag raha hai ek sab kuch saath saath karenge...it is not like that," she told Bollywood Life.

Other members of The Kapil Sharma Show are:

Upasana Singh, who made a comeback to the show a few months ago but disappeared after a few appearances, has, however, been featuring regularly on the show.

Supriya Shukla has also joined the cast recently. The talented lady of Kumkum Bhagya fame plays a woman from Uttar Pradesh, who shifts to Mumbai. She had earlier told Times of India: "I was a bit nervous since this happens to be my first stint with comedy. However, Kapil and his team were really supportive. I will be bringing in the Kanpur flavour, and have worked hard along with the writers of the show on the lingo as well."

Besides the new members on board, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and Navjot Singh Sidhu continue to be part of the Kapil's show.