It was only on Wednesday (June 28) that Bharti Singh confirmed having joined The Kapil Sharma Show and now rumour has it that she refused to shoot on her very first day on the sets.

Bharti apparently had a heated argument with the makers at Kapil's production house in Lokhandwala, Mumbai.

A SpotboyE report said that the ace comedian was not happy with her entry scene and wanted it to be rewritten. "Well, Bharti disapproved her entry scene and wanted it to be rewriiten [sic]," a source told the website.

Her fiancé Harsh Libachiyaa, who joined the show as Bharti's scriptwriter, also failed to impress the comedian with his work. "But Harsh has just signed. So whatever he had written was after consulting Team The Kapil Sharma Show. Anyway, Bharti didn't like it even a wee bit and now her entry scene will be written all over again," the source added.

Despite a lot of persuasions, Bharti remained adamant and even forced the makers to cancel the shoot. The team and Harsh are now busy rewriting the script as per Bharti's taste.

In other news, Chandan Prabhakar returned to The Kapil Sharma Show recently after he made an exit along with Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra post the massive fallout between Sunil and Kapil.