Popular comedian Kapil Sharma, who is undergoing treatment for his illness, has reportedly promised legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar that he will make a stronger than ever return to TV.

The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) had recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons after Kapil failed to report for the shooting of a special episode featuring the team of Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho. After this event, the show went off air and the bosses of Sony TV announced that the show will be back on air after a short break.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows and its fan base does not just include common audiences, but also many celebs from films and other fields. Lata Mangeshkar is one of the avid fans of Kapil Sharma's comedy show and was disappointed to hear about the show going off air.

"He brought so much happiness and laughter into every home. It's truly disappointing to hear that his show is no longer going to be telecast. I wish him a quick recovery and I hope the show returns soon," DNA quoted the singer as saying.

Kapil Sharma had hosted several leading celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The comedian is also a big fan of Lata Mangeshkar and desperately wanted to bring her on his show. In fact, he had requested her to come on his show on several occasions, but she turned down the offers saying, "I enjoy watching his show. Not being on it."

Kapil Sharma has taken a short break due to his ill health and is currently undergoing treatment at an ayurvedic clinic in Bengaluru. After hearing about Lata Mangeshkar's disappointment, Kapil has assured her that he will return soon.

"I want Lata didi to know that the show is coming back stronger than ever. I am here at an ayurvedic clinic for 40 days of healing. I am already feeling the change in me. I promise I will come back stronger than ever," DNA quoted Kapil Sharma as saying.