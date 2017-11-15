Kapil Sharma has done it again. The comedian-actor, who was supposed to make appearance on Akshay Kumar's The Great Indian Laughter Challenge to promote his upcoming film Firangi, had to give the show a miss at the last moment.

The shoot was supposed to take place on Tuesday (November 14) and the script too was ready but unfortunately, Kapil fell ill and couldn't make it to the venue. Kapil's recurring health issues had been a cause of concern for his fans. It was said that his ill health was due to his fluctuating blood pressure and hectic work schedule.

WHAT! Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover friends again; entire The Kapil Sharma Show team to reunite for new show?

This is not the first time Kapil's illness has forced him to withdraw his commitments. Earlier this year, he had to cancel shoots for several episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, who came to promote their film Jab Harry Met Sejal, had to leave the venue without shooting as Kapil failed to reach sets.

The cast of Mubarakan including Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor had to postpone the shoot by several days due to the same issue. All these eventually resulted in The Kapil Sharma Show being taken off air.

However, this time Kapil is the celebrity guest rather than the host, In addition, he is not just the actor in Firangi but also producing it. Hence, a lot is at stake for the comedian-actor and he surely needs to promote his film heavily.