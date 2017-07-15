Kannada actress Ramya Barna has secretly married her beau Fahad Ali Khan. Their marriage is registered at Shivaji Nagar's sub-registrar office on 29 May.

Although the couple had married more than 40 days ago, it only came to light on Friday, 14 July. Their hush-hush wedding paved way for the rumours which claimed that their relationship was opposed by their families as they belong to different religions.

However, the actress has cleared the air while confirming about their wedding to TV channels. According to her, her mother was not keeping well. So, they decided to have a simple marriage in the sub-registrar's office without any publicity.

Ramya Barna tells that she wanted to formally announce about her wedding only after her mother's health condition make some progress. The couple plans to organise a grand wedding reception for the film and political fraternity.

The actress has requested the media not to go overboard about the wedding as she does not want it to become an issue.

Ramya Barna is basically from Coorg, who was brought up in Bengaluru. After doing her graduation in travel and tourism management, she ventured into films with Neen Yaare. Apart from Kannada, she has worked in Tulu, Tamil and Telugu films.

She has been part of over 20 films and Pancharangi, Hudugaru, Lifeu Isthene and Paramathma are some of her popular movies. Her delayed flick Toss is getting ready for release next week.

Coming to Fahad Ali Khan, he is a close relative of JD (S) MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan. He is a businessman, who had contested BBMP elections on JD (S) ticket from Jayamahal Ward in 2010.

Interestingly, Zameer Ahmed Khan is not aware of the marriage. Speaking to a channel, he said, "Fahad is the nephew of my brother-in-law. As they are not my immediate relatives, I do not have any information about the wedding. I only came to know about the issue through TV channels and will give a statement after talking to the concerned people."