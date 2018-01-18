He is one of the most-talented comedy actors and filmmakers in Kannada film. He was known for his strange mannerisms. He introduced some talented people like Upendra, V Manohar, Abhinaya and Sunil Kumar Desai. He is none other than Kashinath, who died of cancer in Bangalore on January 18.

Kashinath developed liking for filmmaking and made a short film titled Slip during his college days in Bangalore in 1975. Having enrolled himself into a filmmaking troupe called Asima, he went on to make his debut as director and producer with the film Aparoopada Athitigalu in 1976. He hogged the limelight with his second directorial venture Aparichitha, which was one of the big hits in Kannada in 1978.

After Aparichitha, there was no look back for the talented filmmaker, who went on to direct 12 movies and act in over 40 movies. Kashinath was last seen in 2017-hit movie Chowka in which he played a teacher and his performance was one of the factors responsible for its success. Aparachita, Anubhava, Ajagajanthara, Avale Nanna Hendthi, Shhh!, Ajagajantara, Love Madi Nodu are some of his notable movies.

Kashinath set himself apart from other south Indian filmmakers as he explored subjects which were often regarded as taboo in the Indian society. These subjects and his double entendre dialogues might have made some critics term him as vulgar. But they impressed the film goers and helped him groom his own set of fans.

Kashinath's sudden death has left many of his fans inconsolable. Hundreds of fans took to social media to share their grief over the death. They paid last tributes to the departed soul and also offered condolences to his bereaved family. Here are some of their comments.

Kalappa M K @kalappa123

#Kashinath we lost one of the most precious gem of Sandalwood.... RIP sir

Nishant @Nishant24629359

Rest in peace kashinath avure. Comedy will never be the same without you. May you find solace wherever you are #sadday #rip #kashinath

Gururaj Deshpande‏ @gururajmadhav

#Kashinath one of the most talented actor, director who made our childhood more entertaining with his humour and comedy movies is no more..Let his soul R.I.PHuge loss to KFI..Deepest condolences to the family.. #RipKashinath

Sanjay KM‏ @sanjaykm777

One of the most popular and Talented Actor Director Mr Kashinath is No More. His name will aways be in Indian cinema forever. RIP #Kashinath

Nitin P D‏ @aparichitha

RIP #Kashinath one of the most progressive and visionary directors of Kannada industry _/_

Fantasee ♔‏ @philotweepic

"Aparichita" was his best. He peaked in "Anubhava". Rest all dirty pictures made for below the belt intellectuals He had the original Kannada- essence in his deliveries Considering the pathetic situation of Kannada film Industry the death of #Kashinath is a big loss

Vishnu‏ @vishnu2081

#Kashinath thanks you sir for making us laugh. our childhood was fun because of you. we miss u

Ferrari‏ @hraditya

Kannada Film Industry has lost its beloved "Experiemental Guru" Sri Kashinath, actor, director, writer et al. May he RIP. #Kashinath #RIP

Lakshmisha Lakshman @Lakkilakshman

Made films on topics which were taboo... many stars of today learned under him.. RIP sir! #Kashinath we will miss u!

Madhu‏ @savijenu

#Kashinath did what others didn't even dare to dream back in 80s and 90s itself. A pioneer of new wave movies of Kannada film industry. A stalwart filmmaker who shown mirror images of society on the celluloid screen fearlessly. #RIPKashinath

Garuda‏ @garudathefilm

Shocked and Saddened by the news about the tragic demise of Veteran Actor and Director #Kashinath #Garuda Team extend our heartfelt condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace #RIP

