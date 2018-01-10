Trust Kangana Ranaut to stay in the headlines when it comes to Karan Johar. A few days back International Business Times, India told you that Karan Johar who is currently shooting for a TV show – India's Next Superstar would be happy to have Kangana Ranaut on the show.

For those who are unaware about the history, Kangana and Karan had fallout when she called the director the "flagbearer of nepotism" on his own talk show, Koffee With Karan. And since then 'nepotism' is a big debate in the industry.

So, coming back to India's Next Superstar, the filmmaker's answer to a reporter's question at the launch event surprised everyone. Karan said: "If Star Plus invites Kangana Ranaut, I am sure we would be happy to have her. Humaara dil bada hai, ghar khula hai, and jisko bhi nyota jaega, hum chahte hain wo aaen aur hum bahut prem aur izzat ke saath unka swagat karenge."

(Translation: Our heart is big, our house is open to all. We will happily, lovingly and respectfully welcome whoever is invited to the show.)

Reacting to the statement, Kangana according to Mumbai Mirror said: "I'm happy that Karan is making me feel so welcome, but I think I have been worthy of every platform I've been on. I've earned my place and deserve to be on it. Nobody has to open any doors for me I am capable of opening all the doors myself."

So, finally Kangana has spoken on the ongoing topic. The shoot is scheduled for Thursday at a city studio in Mumbai.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Kangana said: "I am looking forward to being on the show. It is a professional commitment for which I'm being paid. What is delightful is that Karan is okay with doing the show with me and seems to be slowly warming up to me."

Mirror further suggests that on Tuesday, Kangana said Karan's new talent show, too, was a platform for outsiders. She cited its tagline: 'Na khandaan, na sifarish... Bollywood ko hai sirf talent ka intezaar'.

"I am the epitome of the tagline being a self-made woman and actress myself, which is precisely why the channel wants me. I have not gone back on my ideology. I stick to what I believe in."

"I have already written an open letter on it, but I am open to discussing any subject. Nepotism is a great subject to be discussed," she said.