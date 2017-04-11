Europe's fastest and highest roller coaster opened at Ferrari Land theme park near Barcelona, Spain on April 6. And while riding the roller coaster christened Red Force, one unlucky passenger was hit by a pigeon at a speed of 180kmph.

The video shows a person, wearing a suit, getting ready for the adrenaline-pumping experience in the ride. Soon after the ride set off the platform for the big fall, the man had the time of his life when a pigeon decided to cross the path. The pigeon hit the man straight on his face. After a moment of shock, he cleared the bird by tossing it behind leaving blood on his face.

He again tried to enjoy the roller coaster with throwing his arms in the air. After the ride comes to a halt, he turns to his co-passenger to explain the ordeal that just occurred. Was it a bad day for the man or the pigeon wanted to commit suicide?

The Red Force ride accelerates from zero to 180kmph in five seconds and is over 367 feet tall. This means the ride surpasses UK's tallest roller coaster ride, the Blackpool's Big One, by more than one hundred feet.

The Ferrari Land roller coaster has been specially designed to imitate Formula 1 drivers experience in three digit speeds. It is the second Ferrari theme park in the world after Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, which opened in 2010.

Ferrari Land is also the latest addition to PortAventura World, an entertainment resort that attracts around four million visitors per year making it the most visited theme park in Spain.