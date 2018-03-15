The makers of director Upendra Madhav's MLA (Manchi Lakshanalunna Abbai), starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Kajal Aggarwal, have finally announced its release date.

Upendra Madhav started his career as a writer and has penned the scripts and dialogues for some big-ticket Telugu movies. Now, he is turning director with MLA, and has thanked the producers and Kalyan Ram for it.

"I am thankful to my producers and Kalyanram sir, for trusting me and giving me this opportunity," he said in a statement released to the media.

Besides direction, Upendra Madhav has also written script and dialogues for the movie. "MLA is not a political film, it is a complete family entertainer. You will enjoy the movie as it was complete fun for us to shoot it. The first half of the film is set in a corporate backdrop and second half in a rural backdrop. We will meet March 23 and hopefully entertain you to the core," the debutante director added.

Kiran Reddy has produced MLA jointly with Bharath Chowdary under the banner Blue Planet Entertainments. The producer said: "We produced Nene Raju Nene Mantri last year in association with Suresh Productions. We learned a lot from that experience and we are thankful to Suresh Babu for it."

Kiran Reddy is confident about the work of Upendra Madhav in MLA. He said: "Now, we are producing MLA with People's Media Factory. We have completed the post-production works and all other works. The movie is going to the censors March 15. We are confident in the abilities of Upendra Madhav and hope to repeat the success of Nene Raju Nene Mantri, if not, even bigger."

Bharat Chowdary is thrilled to work with Kalyan Ram for the second time. The producer said: "We are thrilled to produce our second feature film, and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram has been helpful throughout the production. We are ecstatic with the response to our teaser and the two songs released till now."

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Kajal Aggarwal play the leads in MLA. Ravi Kishan, Jayaprakash Reddy, Posani Krishna Murali, Ajay, Vennela Kishore, Pridhvi, Sivaji Raja and Prabhas Seenu are in the supporting cast of the movie, which has Mani Sharma's music and Prasad Murella's camera work.