Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin is known for her bold statements and she is coming up with a new idea to celebrate this Women's Day. The actress, who shared the news on social media, will go 'naked' on March 8.

The interesting thing is Kalki will not be alone to go naked, Bengali actress Ritabhari Chakraborty will also join her. Kalki posted a picture on Twitter and captioned it as sayng: "We girls are up to no good again this short is releasing on women's day. #8thmarch @ritabharipaulinpic."

She shared a poster of a short film titled Naked that will be released on the Women's Day and it goes by the tagline: "We are all naked on the bare stage of social media." Kalki has always been vocal about women's issues and with this short film, she is bringing another naked truth to light.

We girls are up to no good again? this short is releasing on women's day. #8thmarch @ritabharipaulin pic.twitter.com/UmhfOIN9HU — Kalki Koechlin (@kalkikanmani) March 1, 2017

Directed by Rakesh Kumar, the short film is about a reality check for women on how things can go wrong on social media. Kalki has made and also featured in several videos that have talked about women, their problems and empowerment.

On the work front, Kalki is busy with projects like A Death In The Gunj, Mantra, Jiah Aur Jiah, Ribbon, CandyFlip and Azmaish. In her personal life, Kalki made headlines when she parted ways with Neerja actor Jim Sarabh. However, the duo seemed to maintain a cordial relationship in public as they are seen tagging each other on social media posts.