Sundar's Kalakalappu 2 which was released on Friday, February 9, has opened to positive reviews. The Tamil flick has been praised for the content which promises to tickle the funny bones of the audience.

Kalakalappu 2, which has Jiiva, Jai, Shiva, Catherine Tresa and Nikki Galrani, was expected to do well following good reviews, but with the pirated copies hitting the torrent sites, the fate of the movie at the box office is hung in balance.

Tamil Rockers and few other notorious sites have uploaded the full movie with different qualities on their sites. It is believed that the pirated copies are uploaded from overseas.

Although the film industry and the central government's Department of Telecommunications have severe measures in place to curb such malpractices, movies are making their way to the Internet some way or the other.

Almost all big movies these days make it to the Internet within a day of release. While some movies made their way to the internet (with good or poor print quality) within a day of release, there have been instances when some movies were leaked online even before they hit theatres.

Vishal, the president of Tamil Nadu Producers' Council, has pledged to remove piracy from Kollywood and taken many measures to curb it, his attempts have failed to come to fruition as the people involved in the crime are finding new ways to upload the films online.

Vijay's Mersal and Ajith's Vivegam are the two movies among the lot which have been affected by the piracy.