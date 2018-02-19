Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen broke the internet last week after sharing the first photo of her newborn son Cass Mac Rooney. The 31-year-old Coleen broke the internet again this week by posting the cutest photo ever on her Instagram page.

Cass Mac is Everton forward Wayne Rooney and Coleen's fourth child together. Although not confirmed yet, the little member was possibly born on Valentine's Day 2018.

In the recent photo posted by Coleen, the star couple's eldest son Kai Rooney is seen kissing his lil bro Cass Mac. It has already become one of the most viral photos of the week.

Morning kisses ??? A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney) on Feb 18, 2018 at 9:24am PST

The 32-year-old veteran English forward, who married Coleen when he was at Manchester United a decade back, also welcomed the newest member of the family in his own style.

"5-a-side team complete! Welcome to the world Cass," Rooney, who has retired from international football duties, captioned the photo.

"So happy to welcome our baby boy..... Cass Mac Rooney into the world weighing a healthy 8lb 10oz. He is beautiful," wrote Coleen, 31, as she made the big announcement last week.

The Everton forward experienced a major rough patch in his relationship last year after he was arrested (but released on bail immediately) for drunk driving a Volkswagen Beetle car on the wee hours of the night in Cheshire.

That was not all, it was later found that the footballer reportedly cozied up and had an enjoyable night with a single mother and a regular clubber Laura Simpson. Following the media reports, Coleen was said to have lost her cool immediately and had rushed out of their mansion along with the three kids.

Wayne Rooney and Coleen Started dating since: 2001 Got married: 12 June 2008 in Portofino, Italy. Children: Kai Wayne Rooney (born 2 November 2009), Klay Anthony Rooney (born 21 May 2013), Kit Joseph Rooney (born 24 January 2016), Cass Mac Rooney (born 14 February 2018)

The incident could have led to a divorce but none of that seemed to happen as things fortunately sorted out between the couple slowly and steadily.