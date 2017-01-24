Hrithik Roshan-starrer, Kaabil (Kabil) is likely to witness a good opening at the Indian box office on Wednesday, January 25. The film is expected to break a few records of the first day collection at the domestic box office.

Kaabil will release in 2200 (approximate) screens in India and is expected to witness 35-40 percent occupancy on the first day. As per early estimates, Kaabil will collect approximately Rs 11-13 crore net on its opening day at the Indian box office. It will beat the first day box office collection of Hrithik's Mohenjo Daro, which had collected Rs 8.87 crore net at domestic market.

Kaabil aims at the multiplex audience in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata to bring in the maximum numbers. However, it has to fight with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, which is releasing on the same day and has occupied more number of screens than Hrithik-starrer. Not just that, Aamir Khan's Dangal, which has been allotted few shows in a day in most of the theatres across the country, continues to draw the audience and may possibly pose as a threat to Kaabil.

However, given that the film will release during the long weekend, it is expected to witness a growth in its business from day 2, with positive word-of-mouth publicity.

The Sanjay Gupta-directorial has been making huge buzz ever since the project was announced. It is a love story of two blind people, played by Hrithik and Yami Gautam, and is produced by Rakesh Roshan. The film narrates what can set a man to go on revenge spree against antagonists.

The trailer and the songs have raised the curiosity among the fans, who are eager to watch the film and the chemistry of the good looking actors, Hrithik and Yami, who are sharing the screen space for the first time.