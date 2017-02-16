Justin Trudeau urges Canada and EU to lead world economy

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has used his speech at the European Parliament to praise the EU, and urge the Union to join his country in leading the world economy. Trudeau addressed MEPs on 16 February in Strasbourg, France, to mark the signing of the Ceta trade deal between the EU and Canada.
