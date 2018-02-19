It is no secret that Justin Trudeau has a quirky collection of socks. The Canadian politician has been spotted wearing some stunning pieces of the clothing on several occasions. However, during his recent trip to Taj Mahal, Trudeau was spotted wearing a Star Wars' inspired socks.

On his first day in India, Trudeau decided to head off to Taj Mahal with his lovely wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and three kids -- Hadrien, Ella-Grace Margaret and Xavier James Trudeau.

Daily Mail notes that the Canadian PM's socks had Darth Vader prints. For those who don't know, Darth Vader is a popular character from the Star Wars franchise. His Darth Vader socks caught the attention of cameras when he posed with his family.

Taking to Instagram, Trudeau wrote of his memory at the Taj. "I was about Xav's age when I first visited the Taj Mahal almost 35 years ago... and it's amazing to be back with him & the family on Day 1 of our trip to India," his caption read when he posted a picture of him with his family at the Taj Mahal.

It seems like the Canadian PM is trying to woo Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his love for Star Wars. For those of you who don't remember, PM Modi had delivered a speech last summer on the lines of the popular Lucasfilm movie.

Modi was addressing a gathering at the Institute of Chartered Accountants on corruption. He ended his speech with the help of Vader's Imperial March.

In 2014, PM Modi had ended his New York speech with the popular "May the force be with you," line which is associated with Star Wars.

If not making it obvious, Trudeau is at least letting PM Modi know that they have something in common outside the political world. Trudeau's decision to slip into a Star Wars-inspired socks comes a few hours after PM Modi snubbed Trudeau and sent a junior agriculture minister to receive him at the airport.

Through his seven-day trip, Trudeau will meet PM Modi on February 23 to discuss trade, defense, civil nuclear cooperation, space, tackling climate change energy and education, NDTV reports.

While the choice was quirky, this isn't the first time that Trudeau has pulled up a Star Wars-inspired socks during a political tour. Trudeau had worn a pair of Chewbacca printed socks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in September last year and an R2D2 sock, and a C3PO sock on May 4, 2017, at a political meeting.

