No one knows how to tease a movie spoiler like Zack Snyder. The Justice League director who handed over the project to Joss Whedon following a personal incident has been quiet lately on social media platforms. Except for praising Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins, Snyder has not really delved into Justice League lately, until now.

After changing the Justice League logo on his Twitter account recently, the Man of Steel director sent some shockwaves and tipped off speculations about giving up on Justice League. With rumours about reshoots changing the movie extensively, fans were worried about Snyder's role in the movie. However, he just gave us a ray of hope when he with his new Vero post.

Snyder dropped an epic photo featuring Aquaman star Jason Momoa on his Vero account. He captioned the picture: "Last shot of Jason in Iceland #JL." In the image, the camera is set close to Momoa's back while the actor is seen roaring in the middle of water.

If you look closely, behind Momoa is the remains of a ship or a vessel. The behind-the-scenes image gives a picturesque view of Iceland. None of the crew faces are seen in the image.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans couldn't stop raving about Snyder's decision to cast Momoa as the Aquaman. "Man Zack casting Jason and Amber were some of the best days of my life as an Aquaman fan," a fan wrote on Reddit. Another added, "Literally EVERY cast from Zack it's just perfect. Ben Affleck, Henry Cavil, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot. Even if you go to watchmen it's the same: rorschach, the comedian, dr manhattan."

While the caption clearly states that the aquatic scene was Momoa's last shot, it is unclear if it was from the film shot by Snyder or was it taken as part of the reshoots.

Nonetheless, the Justice League photo post comes from Snyder after several months. And fans are taking this as a sign that the showman is back to JL. There was an insider information shared on Reddit a couple of days ago that Snyder is returning to the studios to help Whedon wrap the film.

Justice League is slated to release on November 17.