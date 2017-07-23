The wait is over! Justice League has finally dropped a new trailer and it's chock-full of Superman references. Though Henry Cavill did not make an appearance, the last shot of the trailer teased fans that he is back.

Released in Hall H for fans present and the world over, the League trailer revealed not only Superman's role, it also showed the first motion look of the monstrous villain, Steppenwolf. The trailer gives a sneak peek of the ferocious monster and the chaos he can unfurl, come November.

Also Read: DCEU unveils Justice League's Superman suit at the convention [PHOTOS]

The power-packed trailer was released just a few hours ago on different social media platforms and it is kicking up a storm online. The trailer was released on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter simultaneously and has been the trending since.

The official Warner Bros YouTube handle released the Justice League trailer and it has reached 6 million views in just eight hours. The video was also shared by the studio on Justice League's official Facebook page and the trailer has surpassed 15 million views on the social media platform.

The trailer was also released on Twitter by Justice League Movie's official handle and it has received about 67,000 retweets as of now. Justice League could soon cross Kingsman: The Golden Circle's official trailer, released two days ago, to become the most watched Comic-Con trailer of 2017.

Kingsman 2's new trailer currently is headed for 7 million views. Whereas the Facebook trailer has hit 8.6 million views, half of Justice League's trailer.

Justice League trailer confirmed a few spoilers. The promo threw light on the Wonder Woman connection. Revealing a crucial flash back scene featuring one of the characters who died in Wonder Woman, it appears Gal Gadot will be one of the prime focus in establishing the story for Justice League.

The trailer also revealed that Justice League will begin from the day following Superman's death and teased Batman and Alfred's chemistry along the way. The trailer also revealed a closer look into Aquaman Jason Momoa's world, including the shot that director Zack Snyder had shared online with fans.

Justice League has been teasing Superman's role ever since it has been announced. But the makers are keeping his return a well-kept secret until the release date. Justice League is slated to release on November 17.