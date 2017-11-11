Thank the almighty, because the first reactions of Justice League have finally hit the web. The embargo on social media reactions has been lifted and the reviews reveal that the film is fun ride.

After the critical debacle of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the initial reactions and reviews for Justice League were crucial. The reactions from critics online are mixed. While many enjoyed the fun ride, a few did not have positive reactions to the movie.

Also Read: Justice League: Aquaman Jason Momoa and The Flash Ezra Miller stole stuff from the Batman's cave

Entertainment Reporter of Gizmodo, Germain Lussier found the movie a "mess" but it is a funny.

He tweeted: "JUSTICE LEAGUE! It's okay. Narratively it's a mess, the stakes don't work & the villain isn't great. HOWEVER, the heroes ARE great, it's funny, & there's some surprisingly effective character work. I didn't love it, but there are enough good pieces to excite me for the future."

Brandon Davis of Comic Book Now called the movie fun but it is not a "perfect" movie. He said:

"Justice League is not a perfect movie. It has story "flaws" and a simple, CGI villain. BUT, more importantly, it gets the heroes right. Every member of the League is fantastic and it's tough to choose a favorite. It's a ton a fun, start to finish," he wrote.

Rob Keyes of Screen Rant mentions both good and the bad of the movie.

He says: "The good: #JusticeLeague is my favorite DCEU movie. It will make you love its heroes and want to see them team-up again. The bad: #JusticeLeague rushes through a lot and its main story/lore and villain are rather stripped down and forgettable."

Perri Nemiroff of Collider revealed, "Here it goes ... #JusticeLeague is super thin and has some very weak CG but it's got heart and a positive vibe that works. Overall, I had a pretty good time and am looking forward to seeing more of these characters."

Forbes contributor Mark Hughes said, "If you liked previous #DCEU films, you'll probably like #JusticeLeague. If you didn't like BvS or SS, you'll probably like Justice League."

Here are a few more reactions:

Justice League is better than expected, but not a home run. The interaction between the team is a lot of fun. The film sends the DCEU in a hopeful direction in line with where the brand should be headed. Flash and Aquaman steal the show. Cyborg and villain are the weak links. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 10, 2017

Justice League does have its flaws, but the fun negated most of that for me. The cast was amazing. Favorite characters were Flash and Aquaman. The final post credits scene will make you scream! — Nate Brail (@NateBrail) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is a fun, bumpy ride that succeeds in character, but fails in narrative. It’s a mixed bag of execution that’s saved by the actors, who rise above the shortcomings to deliver an engaging, funny and hopeful, yet flawed, entry to the DCEU. @joblocom — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) November 10, 2017

I saw #JusticeLeague! Here’s what I thought. There are ton of things I’d change but it comes down to this: I had a blast! I got to see the team together and I had fun watching it. Ezra Miller steals the movie and #WonderWoman was perfect! pic.twitter.com/rgCI9fUuTs — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is better than BvS and #SuicideSquad - it's lean, mean & packed w/ superhero action. I dug most of its lighter moments & I think it has one of the best action sequences ever in a DCEU movie. And of course Wonder Woman steals the show. pic.twitter.com/rW3UjpBUMk — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) November 10, 2017

I have a lot to say about ‘Justice League’ but will wait till it’s released to really get into it. But two important things to know: stay till the very end of the credits and Jason Momoa (@PrideofGypsies) is awesome as Aquaman. pic.twitter.com/Pg6cKCZAEo — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) November 10, 2017

Here are some of my thoughts on #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/HZfiWC7Abt — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) November 10, 2017

So saw @justiceleaguewb all I can say is... can’t wait to see it again & can’t wait to see all these characters in their stand alone films too! Fav scenes include a #lasso & #dostoyefsky you’ll know it when you see it? Yup. I’m #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/VLBjKGtPfc — SmithLord (@TiffanysTweets) November 10, 2017

I am genuinely happy to report #JusticeLeague is a lot of fun. It's not perfect and has its problems, but does the job of making you care about these characters as a team by its end. It's also VERY funny, in lots of unexpected ways. pic.twitter.com/1AAjYgv16i — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) November 10, 2017

Bottom line: JUSTICE LEAGUE is awesome!



ZACK SNYDER’s film is filled with so many moments that had me geeking out and crying nerd tears. When an action scene/hero moment hits, the film is firing on all cylinders.



Still love Affleck’s BATMAN. My fav Batman actor since Keaton. pic.twitter.com/YKZTbVJL7D — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague was entertaining for a good portion of the time though thin on storytelling and character development. There's more fun, humor and heart than BvS but it also feels very rushed with some scenes given zero time to develop. — Dennis Tzeng (@ThinkHero) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is fine. It's more coherent & less idiosyncratic than Batman v Superman (which I loved, so make of that what you will), and tries very hard to lighten up on the gloom & doom of the DC universe. There are jokes and everything! — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) November 10, 2017

The reactions have overall been positive. It was earlier reported that based on the reactions, The Flashpoint movie's future will be decided. Considering almost all critics loved The Flash, it is safe to say that fans can hope the announcement of Flashpoint movie soon after Justice League's release.

Justice League full reviews will be out soon. The film releases on November 17.