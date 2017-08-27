Ever since Zack Snyder stepped down from the helm of Justice League, rumours have been rife that the new JL director Joss Whedon has been making numerous changes to the script. There were also rumours that The Avengers director has changed the climax entirely.

However, now Forbes reporter Mark Hughes assures that Whedon is still holding on to the plan laid by Snyder. Talking on the Superhero News Podcast, Hughes detailed about Whedon's role in the DCEU movie debunking rumours.

"They haven't said 'oh, we need to add additional [photography] – we need to do a whole bunch more,' or anything like that at this point, so, the footage and the amount of footage in the film, as of right now, the majority of the footage that you're going to see on the screen is still the footage that was previously shot during principal photography," he shared.

The writer also highlighted that there is a difference between reshoots and additional photography. He cited Wonder Woman's example stating that exactly how Patty Jenkins reshot a few scenes for better visuals, Whedon is also doing the same.

But why is it taking so long? Hughes told the podcast that more than the shooting, the delay is mainly due to cast schedules. The cast has been busy with other projects as well. Superman Henry Cavill is occupied with Mission: Impossible 6, Wonder Woman Gal Gadot was wrapping up the DCEU movie until July and Aquaman star Jason Momoa is busy with filming his solo movie as the superhero in Australia.

"I know I've seen people worried and say 'why is it taking so long,' it's because this is post – this is reshooting and filming that requires people's schedules to line up, getting things in order, so it has not been as easy as they expected it to be when this was all being planned months ago," Hughes said.

This clarification definitely comes as a relief for fans who have been worried that the DCEU movie might be a disaster. Justice League releases on November 17, this year.