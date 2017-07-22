There is some bad news in store for Batman Ben Affleck fans. Affleck, after appearing in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, is set to make his second appearance in Justice League, however, the actor's future as Batman seems dicey. Warner Bros and DCEU are planning to kick out the star after Justice League, according to reports.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor doesn't seem to fit in the future plans of the studios and this is building up to the his exit from the franchise. A Warner Bros insider has told THR that the studio is working on plans to push Affleck's Batman gracefully, citing changes in shape of upcoming DC films.

While how Affleck's exit will pan out is still a question, the website speculates that there are chances they would usher him off from The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves. With Affleck already stepping down as the director of Batman's solo venture, there are high possibilities that the actor may not feature in the movie either.

The report suggests that the reason behind pushing Affleck off the cliff is his age and the triology plans. Though DC and WB have had a series of actors play Batman and the transition has been smooth, the DC Extended Universe is expanding into a unified cinematic experience. Changing the Batman actor mid-way could cause continuity problem thus, the studios could be looking at changing the actor in the beginning than dive deep and affect the DCEU growth.

Though it is not yet confirmed officially by the studio or the actor, the report has just added to the rumours about Affleck's exit. It has also been reported that the script developed by Affleck for The Batman has been shelved and that Reeves is working on a new script.

Hitting the reset button, Reeves told Splash Report, "It's a new story. It's just starting again. I'm excited about it. I think it's going to be really cool." The website also hinted that the new Batman solo movie is being written keeping "Ben Affleck-less Batman" in mind.

All these rumours are suggesting that Justice League could be Affleck's final movie as the Batman. The San Diego Comic-Con will watch Affleck along with WB present at the venue and fans with the press are bound to question the team about the rumours.

