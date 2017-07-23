This has been one of the best weeks for Hollywood. Thanks to Disney's D23 and San Diego Comic-Con 2017. From Warner Bros to Marvel and 20th Century Fox, studios have released new trailers, one after the other this week and fans have been absorbing it all.

The ball was set rolling when D23 released Avengers: Infinity War's trailer. Revealing an important Thor: Ragnarok and Guardians of the Galaxy connection, the Avengers trailer tipped off the beginning of a mighty war. The same trailer was released at Comic Con on Saturday but it has not been released online yet (when are you going to release it worldwide Russo Brothers?!).

The star of this week has been Justice League featuring DCEU superheroes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg. The epic trailer dropped on Saturday was loaded with Superman Henry Cavill references.

The other popular movie trailer that created a roar online was Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The sequel to 2014 blockbuster Kingsman: The Secret Service, the new trailer was packed with snide jokes, 50s themed set up and mind blowing action sequence.

Talking about mind blowing scenes, Mark Ruffalo blew way past Thor to become the star of Thor: Ragnarok trailer. The green superhero has become a talking point online and his bromance with Thor is hilarious and endearing at the same time.

Though Marvel and DC tried to steal the show, Steven Spielberg marched right in with a jaw-dropping trailer for Ready Player One. Based on Ernie Cline's novel, the film is set in the future where a dispossessed youngster look for meaning in virtual reality.

This week saw the release of trailers for Blade Runner 2049, Netflix's Bright, Pacific Rim: Uprising and more release. Here's the compilation of trailer released:

Justice League:

Thor: Ragnarok:

Kingsman: The Golden Circle:

Ready Player One:

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Blade Runner 2049:

Netflix's Bright:

Jigsaw

The Snowman:

A Wrinkle in Time: