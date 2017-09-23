Twitter witnessed a frenzy this week when DCEU fans found out that the first special fan screening of Justice League took place over the week. The initial reaction revealed that fans found it "epic" and also confirmed the plot rumour that Lex Luthor is not part of the movie.

A new report now confirms that another character has also been cut off from the film, despite announcing her cast addition. According to Batman-News, scenes featuring Kiersey Clemons' Iris West have been excluded from the movie.

The actress was cast as Barry Allen aka The Flash's love interest in the movie. The confirmation about her role came a few weeks ago. The news of her exclusion comes days after Clemons described her role in the movie as "f**king sick."

Describing her role, she said "The parts that I did introducing Iris are f**king sick. I can't wait to see the movie. I'm so happy that I've been introduced to this genre because I didn't really have any type of desire to be a part of any superhero world. And then I stepped on the set of Justice League and I was like, 'Holy sh*t. Alright!'"

While the Batman-News report says that she is not part of the screening, that doesn't necessarily mean that she is not part of the final output. WB and DCEU could be testing different versions to see audiences' reactions so there is no saying if she is out of the movie yet, until the studios confirm.

But if she is excluded from the final cut, it shouldn't be surprising. Considering rumours about "extensive" reshoots, there were some cast changes expected. It remains to be seen if there will be more such cast addition/removal news that will make headlines.

Justice League is slated to release on November 17. The star cast includes Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg and Ezra Miller as The Flash in the lead.