Liverpool lost 2-0 to fellow Premier League team Leicester City in the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup, after dominating the first half. Jurgen Klopp said he felt sick at conceding through set pieces, as Leicester scored from a corner and a throw-in.
Jurgen Klopp felt sick with way Liverpool conceded against Leicester
- September 20, 2017 15:32 IST
