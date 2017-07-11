Jurassic World 2, the upcoming science fiction adventure film that is titled Fallen Kingdom, has officially wrapped filming. The good news is that director JA Bayona and team have directly and indirectly shared tidbits of information about the plot with their followers on social media.

The Spanish filmmaker was the first one to make an official announcement about the end of production. "This is a wrap for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom! What a journey! Thank you to everyone that made it possible," he tweeted with a gif image of cast member Chris Pratt dancing in his costume.

Also read Latest set of LEAKS, plot rumours of Fallen Kingdom surprise fans

This is a wrap for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom! What a journey! Thank you to everyone that made it possible. #JurassicWorldFallenKingdom pic.twitter.com/dtMsNDvZwP — JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) July 9, 2017

Shortly, creator Colin Trevorrow congratulated the cast and crew. "Congratulations @FilmBayona, cast and crew. #wrap," he wrote on his social media page. The message was accompanied by a photo of director Bayona featured between the open jaws of a dinosaur.

The raptor that is being featured in Trevorrow's tweet captured the attention several franchise fans and speculations started doing the rounds that it is the new hybrid dinosaur to be featured in the upcoming movie. According to a fansite called Jurassic Outpost, the dino has a lot of similarities with Indominus Rex.

"The mystery dinosaur has Crocodilian like teeth, growing straight out of the skin — very much like the I.rex. Further, the skin texture seems to be similar to that of the hybrid seen in Jurassic World, though its colour appears to be a deep black colour, as opposed to the white of the Indominus Rex," stated the website.

The online portal even claimed that Frank Marshall, the producer of Jurassic Park 5, had hinted about the hybrid dinosaur in one of his earlier tweets, which read: "3 years ago, we were at the Kualoa Ranch shooting the Indoraptor escape."

The fansite stated that it is not a typo error by the producer mainly because leaked details revealed that Amblin Entertainment took "trademarks on Indoraptor" for books, video content, toys and clothes.

"There is no doubt this name is to be used for the Jurassic World franchise, and odds are it's a hybrid seen in Fallen Kingdom, though there is always a chance it's simply a merchandise thing like 'Dino Hybrid'. However, given Frank Marshall's tweet, that seems incredibly unlikely," Jurassic Outpost explained.

Recently, Marshall accidentally revealed another potential plot details after tweeting about the production wrap. "Last group of animatronic dinos ready for the final day of shooting, congrats to all on wrapping FALLEN KINGDOM! @JurassicWorld," read his first tweet.

Last group of animatronic dinos ready for the final day of shooting, congrats to all on wrapping FALLEN KINGDOM! @JurassicWorld pic.twitter.com/Ma2BNtJbbs — Frank Marshall (@LeDoctor) July 9, 2017

After several hours, the producer wrote another message on the social media page that apparently confirmed the much-speculated fans theory about a rescue mission of dinosaurs in Fallen Kingdom. "Pretty wild we just wrapped a movie and a musical, both with volcanoes in them, both on the same weekend! @JurassicWorld @buffettmusical," he wrote.

Pretty wild we just wrapped a movie and a musical, both with volcanoes in them, both on the same weekend! @JurassicWorld @buffettmusical — Frank Marshall (@LeDoctor) July 10, 2017

The franchise fans were also treated to a set of leaked behind-the-scene photos this week. The images feature lead cast Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard at the Isla Nublar beach along with co-star Justice Smith. Check out all the images on The Bryce Dallas Howard Network.