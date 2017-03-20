- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
Julia Gillard: Women still blocked from politics by inequality
Julia Gillard, former Australian prime minister, talks to IBTimes UK at Global Education and Skills Forum in Dubai about womens leadership and how women tend not to be represented in positions of power. She says there are obstacles in stopping women get to the top.
