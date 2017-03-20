Julia Gillard: Women still blocked from politics by inequality

Julia Gillard: Women still blocked from politics by inequality Close
Julia Gillard, former Australian prime minister, talks to IBTimes UK at Global Education and Skills Forum in Dubai about womens leadership and how women tend not to be represented in positions of power. She says there are obstacles in stopping women get to the top.
loading image
IBT TV
Theresa May says Brexit is a 'great national moment'
Most popular