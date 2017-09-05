In a shocking development, Gauri Lankesh, a well-known journalist from Karnataka, has been shot dead in Bengaluru. Kannada news channels are claiming that she was killed at her residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Seven bullets were fired at Gauri Lankesh by unindentified miscreants and she was hit in the forehead and chest regions, say TV reports.

Gauri Lankesh was entering her house after parking her car. She was opening the door when the unidenfied men men sprayed bullets. She collapsed and died on spot, reports News 9.

She is the second scholar-rationalist to be assassinated in Karnataka in less than two years after former vice-chancellor of Hampi University M M Kalburgi.

Gauri Lankesh was the daughter of eminent Kannada journalist P Lankesh. She was the editor of 'Gauri Lankesh Patrike.