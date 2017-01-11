- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
Jose Mourinho wants fans and players to improve for Liverpool match
Speaking to reporters after Manchester Uniteds 2-0 win against Hull, Jose Mourinho said that his team need to improve for their match against Liverpool on 14 January. A strong United side found it difficult to break down Hull during the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final match, registering only two shots on target in the first half.
