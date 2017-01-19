After waiting for so long, young star Dulquer Salmaan's latest movie Jomonte Suvisheshangal (also spelt Jomonte Suviseshangal) hit theatres all over the country on Thursday, January 19. The family entertainer, released in over 300 screens, is the first biggie to see the light of day at the Kerala box office, putting an end to a month long theatre strike in Kerala.

The opening day shows of the movie are housefull in most of the centres, and looking at the response of the social media users, (read Dulquer fans), it looks like Jomonte Suvisheshangal has many feel-good comedy moments in its first half. Audience have also praised Dulquer's intro scene and it is said to be a typical Sathyan Anthikad movie with Dulquer's noteworthy performance.

"Engaging first half and decent second half," a viewer tweets about the movie.

What to expect from Jomonte Suvisheshangal?

Dulquer plays Jomon in the Sathyan Anthikad directorial, which revolves around Jomon's relationship with his father Vincent, played by Mukesh, who is a businessman based in Thrissur. Anupama Parameshwaran and Aishwarya Rajesh play the female lead roles in the movie opposite Dulquer. Since the makers have released two songs, each featuring the actresses, it is unclear whom Dulquer's character is romancing in the movie. Vinu Mohan plays Dulquer's brother Alphy, and Innocent is seen as mayor Palodan. Nevertheless, it is said to be an entertainer that will show the importance of familial bonds.

The hype around Dulquer's movie

As always, Jomonte Suviseshangal is one of the much awaited films since last year, especially as it stars Dulquer. The teaser gives a hint at the naughty character of Jomon and the songs Nokki Nokki and Neelakasham have already impressed the audience.

The makers of Jomonte Suviseshangal have followed in the footsteps of Nivin Pauly's movie Premam, which had no trailer, and emerged a blockbuster as the audience had no clue about the storyline of the romantic family entertainer. Similar idea is expected to work well for Sathyan's directorial venture as well.

Moovipedia

Above Average first half !!! Typical #satyananthikkadu film @dulQuer is awesome ! Decent second half helped it to finish as an entertainer! Usual story but the craft director made it a cool way #jomontesuvisheshangal 3/5

Manoj Kumar

#Jomontesuvisheshangal end of the first half. I am already loving it. Well written film.

arjunbabu kadakkal

Watched #jomonte suvisheshangal #dq #DQ average film. 3.5/5 #my rating

Ste Bin

Powlichu DQ

Abid

#Jomontesuvisheshangal Interval!

Superb 1st half

Full of fun comedy!

DQ-Mukesh combo

Entertaining all the way

juRaij Muhammed ‏

#jomontesuvisheshangal first half over in some centres ithuvare kollam...with some nice comedy ..@dulQuer screen presence oru raksheella...

Mr.Dixit♡Dr.Bose

#DQ's bike scene is getting heavy response #JomonteSuvisheshangal

