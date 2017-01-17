The Mollywood industry went through a rough phase in December 2016 without the release of any Malayalam movies due to the theatre strike between the exhibitors and producers association. Now, after the issues being resolved with the formation of another association under the leadership of actor Dileep, four movies, which were postponed from December are set to hit the screens in January and February.

Among them, the family entertainers Jomonte Suviseshangal and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, will be released in January, with Dulquer Salmaan-starrer becoming the first big-budget project to be released in 2017. The Sathyan Anthikad directorial will see the daylight on January 19, aiming to impress the fans of Dulquer, followed by Mohanlal and Jibu Jacob's movie, which will hit the screens the next day, on January 20.

Jomonte Suviseshangal

The major highlight of the movie is that it marks the maiden association of Dulquer with the veteran filmmaker Sathyan, who has delivered many superhits in Malayalam. Dulquer appears in a never-seen-before avatar in the film, and his performance has already impressed the movie-goers after the release of the film's teaser and songs. He is seen as a jovial person, who is in a close relationship with his father, played by Mukesh in the film.

The family entertainer, which has bagged U certificate from the regional censor board is sure to enjoy tremendous opening day business without any competitors on the same day. Not just that, the Kerala audience are expected to flood the theatres as they have been eagerly awaiting the release of a Malayalam movie for quite a long time.

As of now, the movies of Dulquer, who enjoys fabulous fan following in Kerala, have performed well at the box office, and Jomonte Suviseshangal has been scheduled to release outside the state on the same day itself that will help the family entertainer to earn well. Looking at the pre-release hype of the upcoming movie, it is sure to become one of the winners of the season.

Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol

On January 20, Mohanlal's family entertainer Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol will be locking horns against the Dulquer-starrer. So, will it affect the opening day business of the movie at the Kerala box office? Like any superstar movies, Mohanlal's projects have always performed well on the first day of its theatrical run, as he enjoys good fan following all over the state. Thus, the production venture of Sophia Paul is also expected to repeat the same success formula of any Mohanlal movie.

Also, after three back-to-back blockbusters in 2016, the actor has been tagged as the box office king of 2016 and expectations are sky high from his upcoming movies. Therefore, despite the tight competition from Jomonte Suviseshangal, the Jibu Jacob directorial has the chance to make good business on the opening day.

The teaser, trailer and songs of Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol have already impressed the audience, who have been awaiting to see the onscreen chemistry of Drishyam-couple Mohanlal and Meena again with this movie.

Stay tuned to IBTimes India for the live audience response and review of the movies.