Jomonte Suviseshangal, the first release in Malayalam in 2017, continues its good run at the box offices throughout the world becoming the biggest grosser in the acting career of Dulquer Salmaan in five years. The family entertainer, which has already crossed the Rs 45 crore mark, including its theatre collection and satellite collection, is performing well all over the UAE and GCC.

Check: A look at DQ's career graph at worldwide box office

According to trade analysts, the Sathyan Anthikad directorial is said to have earned approximately Rs 10 crore from the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar regions within two weeks of its release. The movie, which had its Dubai special premiere on February 1, started its theatrical run the next day onwards, and is believed to have done a business of almost Rs 7.16 crore from the UAE alone. Meanwhile, the Dulquer-starrer has earned Rs 63 lakh from Bahrain, Rs 69 lakh from Kuwait, Rs 47.5 lakh from Oman and Rs 64 lakh from Qatar taking the total to Rs 10 crore.

If the figures are to be believed, then the latest movie will soon break the total collection record of DQ's previous blockbuster Charlie, which was reported to have made a business of Rs 11 crore from the UAE-GCC in 2015 and 2016.

Meanwhile, the team of Jomonte Suviseshangal recently revealed that the movie earned a gross collection of Rs 32 crore from the worldwide box office in less than a month of hitting theatres. The estimated box office collection of the movie now stands at Rs 45 crore, including the audio and satellite rights, which is approximately Rs 8 crore.

In Jomonte Suviseshangal, Dulquer plays Jomon, a spoilt brat of a rich family in Thrissur. The happy story takes a U-turn when the prodigal son transforms into a new person and take the plot forward. The movie has been garnering fabulous response for the remarkable chemistry of Mukesh and Dulquer, who play a father-son duo with ease. The film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Gregory Jacob, Innocent, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Anupama Parameshwaran, Muthumani, Irshad, Rasna Pavitran, Manobala, Vinu Mohan and Indu Thampy in significant roles.