Akshay Kumar-starrer Jolly LLB 2 has reportedly been leaked online even before its release. It has been reported that the full movie is available online for viewers to watch it free or download the same without any cost.

Jolly LLB 2 is set to be released on February 10 but keywords like "jolly llb 2 full movie free download" and "jolly llb 2 full movie watch online free" have become most searched on Google. Such searches are being made on social media as well.

Shockingly, some torrent sites are also offering links claiming that Jolly LLB 2 full movie has been leaked online. Even some Facebook users have been sharing links claiming that the full movie is available to be watched for free or can be downloaded for free. However, it appears that the content has now been removed in those links.

Piracy has been a major problem of late as several Bollywood films were leaked online after and in some case, before the official release. Although it is still not confirmed if the movie Jolly LLB 2 is actually available over internet, such online searches and sites claiming to offer the full version of the movie will certainly make the producers panic.

Like most of Akshay's films, Jolly LLB 2 is one of the most awaited flicks of 2017 and for obvious reasons, miscreants will try their best to grab some pirated version of the movie. Earlier, films like Manjhi: The Mountain Man and Great Grand Masti among some others were leaked online before the films' official release, causing huge losses to the producers.

If the reports of Jolly LLB 2 full movie being leaked online turn out to be true, makers of the Akshay-starrer may also face hardships as it may affect the box office collection of the movie.