John Kerry savages Israels settler agenda

  • December 29, 2016 15:06 IST
    By Reuters
US Secretary of State John Kerry laid out his plans for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on 28 December. In a speech just weeks before the Obama administration hands over power to President-elect Donald Trump, Kerry gave a strong speech criticising both Palestine and Israel in the conflict, especially Israels settlement expansion policy. The US Secretary of State also defended the decision to allow for the passage of a U.N. resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements.
