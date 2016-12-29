- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
John Kerry savages Israels settler agenda
US Secretary of State John Kerry laid out his plans for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on 28 December. In a speech just weeks before the Obama administration hands over power to President-elect Donald Trump, Kerry gave a strong speech criticising both Palestine and Israel in the conflict, especially Israels settlement expansion policy. The US Secretary of State also defended the decision to allow for the passage of a U.N. resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements.
