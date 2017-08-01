It is one of those dream pro wrestling matches you would hope to witness in grand scale events like the WrestleMania or SummerSlam or one of those big WWE pay-per-view events possibly at the Madison Square Garden.

Instead, the mouthwatering match between WWE legend John Cena and one of the most decorated pro wrestlers ever, Shinsuke Nakamura, takes place at SmackDown Live on Tuesday, August 1.

The winner of the match gets a chance to go up against the WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam 2017, scheduled for August 20. Fans have even started referring to the match as a war between USA and Japan.

Although pro wrestling is nowhere near Mixed Martial Arts, the match-up between Cena and Nakamura is expected to be a perfect example of grappling vs striking.

Nakamura's striking skills are very famous and he is often compared to the Undertaker, who is still referred to as the best striker WWE has ever seen. Cena, on the other hand, has been a grappler-par-excellence all his life.

Everyone really hopes the match lives up to the billing in the best way possible and let pro wrestling fans not be disappointed by a possible interference happening during the course of the match.

The SmackDown Live event at Cleveland, Ohio, will definitely go down in the history of the WWE TV show as one of the best as it also features a United States title match between the champion AJ Styles and Kevin Owens.

Again, a pro wrestling match worth watching!

WWE SmackDown August 1 2017: Schedule

Time: 8 pm EST (1 am BST, 5:30 am IST - Wednesday)

8 pm EST (1 am BST, 5:30 am IST - Wednesday) Venue: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio

Where to watch live

India: TV - Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 1 HD

UK: TV - Sky Sports 5/HD

USA: TV - USA Network

Live streaming - WWE Network

Live updates - WWE Twitter