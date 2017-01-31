Jo Coxs sister launches campaign against silent epidemic of loneliness

The sister of murder Labour MP Jo Cox, Kim Leadbeater, helped launch a campaign tackle the silent epidemic of loneliness in parliament on 31 January. 13 charities, including the British Red Cross, the Alzheimers Society and Age UK, are looking to work with politicians to look for practical solutions to reduce the harm of loneliness on individuals and families across the UK.
