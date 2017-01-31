- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
Jo Coxs sister launches campaign against silent epidemic of loneliness
The sister of murder Labour MP Jo Cox, Kim Leadbeater, helped launch a campaign tackle the silent epidemic of loneliness in parliament on 31 January. 13 charities, including the British Red Cross, the Alzheimers Society and Age UK, are looking to work with politicians to look for practical solutions to reduce the harm of loneliness on individuals and families across the UK.
Most popular