WWE Champion Jinder Mahal visited Sachin Tendulkar and his son, Arjun Tendulkar, at their home this weekend to personally invite them to the WWE LIVE event which takes place in New Delhi at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on December 8 and 9.

Jinder is currently in India for a promotional tour. He is available for a meet and greet session with fans on Saturday and Sunday.

Check out these photos:

You make us proud @JinderMahal. Thanks for inviting us to #WWELive in Delhi! The WWE fans will see you on Dec. 8th! https://t.co/6be5NyozM9 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 14, 2017

"It is an honour to represent the people of India every time I step into the ring, and it will be a true privilege to perform for them live," said Jinder.

The likes of Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and more will be in action at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on those two days.

"WWE enjoys a large, dedicated following in India, with the highest TV viewership after only cricket," said Rajesh Kaul, President, Sports and Distribution Business, Sony Pictures Networks. "We are delighted to announce to our loyal fans the return of WWE LIVE, presenting them with an opportunity that will take them closer to their favorite WWE Superstars."

"Following overwhelming demand from our massive and passionate fan base in India, we are excited to bring WWE LIVE back to New Delhi for two shows of spectacular, non-stop, family-friendly entertainment," said Sheetesh Srivastava, Vice President and General Manager, WWE India.

"I know our fans cannot wait to fill the Indira Gandhi Stadium and welcome back their favourite WWE Superstars."