Entammede Jimikki Kammal.... Entappan Kattondpoye..

Entappante Brandykuppy... Entamma Kudichtheerthe...

If you haven't heard this song yet, then probably you would be living in a different planet. This Malayalam song has crossed borders with it even becoming the favourite of popular American TV personality Jimmy Kimmel.

Read more: Even Jimmy Kimmel loves Jimikki Kammal

The fast number, composed by Shaan Rahman for superstar Mohanlal's recent release Velipadinte Pusthakam has already become the anthem of millions, who have at least once tapped their feet to this song. And almost all those dancing videos surfaced online from across the globe are hits on social media.

Watch Jimikki Kammal song video

Looks like the Jimikki Kammal fever is not going to die anytime soon. Now, a parody song of the hit track has started doing the rounds on social media. The latest song is used as an election campaign tool for the upcoming Vengara by-poll in Malappuram in Kerala.

Check videos: Jimikki fever spreads: How this song became hot favourite this Onam [VIDEOS]

Interestingly, the parody penned by Abdulkhader Kakkanad and sung by CH Fahadh and Liji Francis, takes a dig at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government. Even newly appointed Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam and BJP Kerala president Kummanam Rajasekharan are not spared.

The song was penned after IUML representatives approached the musician, who is a popular parody writer in the state. The foreign trips of the PM, petrol price hike, increasing unemployment and GST get mentioned in the song.

Also check: When clay-footed Mammootty and Sreenivasan danced to Jimikki Kammal

The video of the song became an instant hit online soon after it was shared on the Facebook page of Musiland audios. In less than two days, it has been viewed more than 5.3 lakh times on FB alone.

Watch the viral parody song of Jimikki Kammal here: