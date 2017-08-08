Jab Harry Met Sejal (JHMS) has shown a steep decline in its collection at the domestic box office on its fourth day, while Mubarakan remained strong at the ticket counters on the Raksha Bandhan day.

The Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer had opened to an average response and has so far failed to show growth. Jab Harry Met Sejal collected Rs 45.75 crore nett at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. The movie was expected to remain strong at the ticket counters on Monday, which was a holiday in north India on account of Raksha Bhandan, but it dropped considerably.

When compared to its opening day collection, the Imtiaz Ali-directed romance drama witnessed 53.12 per cent drop on Monday. Jab Harry Met Sejal collected Rs 7.15 crore nett at the domestic box office on fourth day, taking its Indian total to Rs 52.90 crore. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#JabHarryMetSejal Fri 15.25 cr, Sat 15 cr, Sun 15.50 cr, Mon 7.15 cr [Raksha Bandhan]. Total: ₹ 52.90 cr. India biz... #JHMS."

Its collection on Monday clearly shows that the movie goers have rejected Jab Harry Met Sejal, which struggled to cross Rs 50 crore mark in the domestic market. Its theatrical rights were sold for a whopping Rs 125 crore and the film is now heading to incur huge losses to its distributors.

On the other hand, the collection of Mubarakan was affected by the release of Jab Harry Met Sejal this Friday. But following the mixed response for the latter, the Arjun Kapoor-starrer went to strength to strength over the weekend. The film fared well on its second Monday and its collection is almost equal to its Sunday business.

Mubarakan collected Rs 2.85 crore at the domestic box office on its second Monday and its Indian total collection now stands at Rs 44.59 crore. The film is expected to cross Rs 50 crore mark in the coming days. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Mubarakan stays strong on Mon... Drops 5.94%... [Week 2] Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 2 cr, Sun 3.03 cr, Mon 2.85 cr. Total: ₹ 44.59 cr. India biz."