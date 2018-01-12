Full-service airline Jet Airways has said that the carrier will not allow "Smart Luggage" with non-removable batteries in the aircraft January 15, 2018, onwards.

It said that the decision was taken in tune with the regulations of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and applies to both check-in and cabin baggage.

"Smart Luggage with non-removable batteries will not be permitted onboard either as part of Cabin Baggage or Check-in baggage, on all Jet Airways flights," the airline said in a statement, according to IANS.

"Guests checking in Smart Luggage must uninstall the batteries of their Smart Luggage prior to check-in. Post uninstallation, the batteries can be carried as spare batteries in cabin baggage only."

IATA introduced this regulation as a safety measure and smart luggage includes bags with lithium batteries, motors, power banks, GPS, GSM, Bluetooth, RFID or Wi-Fi technology.

The carrier has also said that it will not be responsible for any damage that may be caused to the baggage due to un-installation or re-installation. "The liability of the airline and its staff is limited to the extent of only advising and guiding guests to ensure compliance with these procedures," Jet explained.

Meanwhile, several airlines have already adopted this measure online and passengers travelling on British Airways, United Airlines, Quantas, American Airlines, and Delta to name a few have been following this procedure for a while now.