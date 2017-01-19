Jeremy Corbyn: We will not block Article 50

On 19 Janaury, Leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn suggested he will order his MPs not to block Article 50, the mechanism to split the UK for the EU. The statement comes after reports that some Shadow Cabinet ministers were considering voting against invoking Article 50. Corbyn was pressed on whether he would enforce a three-line-whip, which typically instructs MPs to attend the House of Commons and vote on a specific bill, but didnt confirm that the Article 50 vote would be.