- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Jeremy Corbyn: We will not block Article 50
On 19 Janaury, Leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn suggested he will order his MPs not to block Article 50, the mechanism to split the UK for the EU. The statement comes after reports that some Shadow Cabinet ministers were considering voting against invoking Article 50. Corbyn was pressed on whether he would enforce a three-line-whip, which typically instructs MPs to attend the House of Commons and vote on a specific bill, but didnt confirm that the Article 50 vote would be.
Most popular