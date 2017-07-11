Jennifer Lopez is known for showing off her slender physique in risqué outfits. It's no surprise to see her wearing a set of daringly revealing outfits for her new music video NiTuNiYo.

The 47-year-old singer looked stunning in floor-length gowns as she danced to the tunes of the music until her outfits blow up in wind flashing her assets. After from suffering a Marilyn Monroe moment, JLo also showed off her incredible curves and toned legs in near naked pose.

Announcing the release of her new music video, the mother of two added a short teaser to her social media pages. The posts were accompanied with the words, "#NiTuNiYo music video is out NOW!!! Full video on @vevo @applemusic @YouTube #VamosABailar."

#NiTuNiYo music video is out NOW!!! Full video on @vevo @applemusic @YouTube #VamosABailar LINK: http://smarturl.it/NiTuNiYoV A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 11, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

The music video for her latest Spanish single garnered 133,524 views and over 5, 30,000 comments on Instagram in less than an hour of its release. "you never disappoint! Always on point! And this fashion in this #NiTuNiYo video, I want them all !!!! Loooooove ya girl," wrote an Instagram user.

The comments that Lopez received on Twitter ranged from, "ABSOLUTELY AMAZING. Stunning as usual Jen! Beautiful video!! I LOVE IT! So tropical and hot! congratulations!!" to "this is spectacular...i love it."