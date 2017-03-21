Jennifer Lopez is all set to show off her dancing skills in an upcoming NBC reality show titled World Of Dance. She recently attended the Summer Press Day of the network in a plunging black dress with thigh-high slit, flaunting her impressive cleavage and toned legs.

The brunette beauty nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction and almost flashed her nipples through the body hugging outfit with gold detailing as she walked the red carpet with show's host Jenna Dewan-Tatum on Monday, March 20.

The mother of two exhibited her dancer body and incredible curves while posing for the cameras. She paired the outfit with a matching belt and a pair of high-heels.

Lopez accessorised the plunging black dress with a set of studded earrings, golden bangles, an anklet and several rings. She kept her straight hair loose with centre parting and showed off her glowing complexion with minimal makeup.

Camera ready... ??? #worldofdance #may8th #dontmissout #NBC A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

The 47-year-old On The Floor singer shared a few photos of NBCUniversal Summer Press Day with her followers on Instagram. While one of the images is captioned "Camera ready...," another snap is accompanied with several hashtags about the name and premiere date of her upcoming reality show World Of Dance.

#worldofdance #may8th #NBC A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

The NBC show will be premiered on May 8 and will feature 47 dance acts by the contestants, who will be competing with each other for the prize of US$ 1 million. The participants of the show will be divided into three sections, which includes Team Division, Upper Division and Junior division.

Lopez is the executive producer of the reality show and she will also serve as the judge along with professional Latin and ballroom dancer Derek Hough and American singer and dancer Shaffer Chimere Smith a.k.a Ne-Yo.