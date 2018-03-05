It seems like Jennifer Lawrence is extremely comfortable in heels, while many still remember how she tripped on the Oscars red carpet, twice. While The Red Sparrow actress was not nominated in any category at Oscars 2018, her brightest golden ensemble grabs at the award ceremony, grabbed many eyeballs.

In some pictures from the award ceremony, Jlaw has been spotted climbing over the seats at 90th Academy Awards while holding a glass of wine in one hand.

The 27-year-old looks like a glam queen in a platinum sequin Dior gown. She completed her look with a pair of strappy heels, smokey eyes, and bright red lips.

Taking to Twitter, the stylists of Silver Lining Playbook actress revealed a sneak peek of her dress on the social media handle, where they mentioned that the stunning dress had been tailored at the very last moment.

Stylists Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson shared a photo of Jlaw's dress on Instagram, captioning: "Sewing up until the very end! Big thank you to team @Dior for #JenniferLawrence and @gaelgarciabthreads. We [love] #Dior!"

This year the 90th Academy Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, which was presented by the talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. From Jlaw to Gal Gadot, celebs were shining on the Oscar red carpet in their brightest metallic dresses while some of them missed the mark.