Jennifer Aniston almost suffered a major wardrobe malfunction in a plunging leather bustier during a fashion event organised by French fashion house Louis Vuitton, on Tuesday, March 11.

The American actress and producer, who is popularly known for her role as Rachel Green on NBC sitcom Friends, walked the red carpet with her husband Justin Theroux in an all black ensemble.

The outfit consisted of a skin-tight trouser and a blazer, and was paired with a matching clutch bag.

The 48-year-old superstar teased glimpses of cleavage and nearly exhibited it all, with several gold pieces of jewellery; and she looked stunning as she confidently posed for the camera.

The Leftovers actor also opted to don a pure-black dress for the launch party of Louis Vuitton's new leather collection, which was organised to celebrate the new collaboration between the fashion label and artist Jeff Koons.

After the show, Theroux added a photo of the couple on his Instagram stories and captioned it: "In Louvre". It featured the couple enjoying a romantic dinner date in the city of love after attending the star-studded event that was also attended by Jennifer Connelly and Michelle Williams, among others.

In Louvre. ??‍????? #LouvreVuitton #paris #jeffkoons A post shared by @justintheroux on Apr 11, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

The image popped up on the photo-sharing platform days after Theroux opened up about his marriage with Aniston and how she helps him untangling various problems in his life.

"Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small. You have an ally. It's good to have someone have your back," the 45-year-old actor said during an interview with Rhapsody magazine.

Aniston and Theroux have never been shy of flaunting their romance, ever since the tabloids linked the two, back in 2011. The couple were engaged in August 2012 and tied the knot three years later at their Bel-Air estate in Los Angeles.