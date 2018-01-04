The launch of the automatic version of the diesel Jeep Compass has reportedly been delayed. The model that was supposed to have driven into the Indian market this month seems to have shelved its plans in a development attributed to the overwhelming response to the current models of the compact SUV.

The latest reports suggest that constraints in the production of the model have resulted in a delay in the launch of the upcoming models such as Compass diesel automatic and Renegade.

Jeep was expected to launch the diesel automatic version of its popular Compass SUV in India in January 2018. Going by the latest reports, this might not happen. However, there is no news on the new launch date of the model.

Also read: Datsun Cross to be unveiled on January 18; India launch next?

Jeep launched the new Compass SUV, the most affordable offering in its line-up in India in July last year. Priced originally at Rs 14.95 lakh (now revised), the Compass has seen overwhelming response with the sales of the model crossing 10,000 in just four-and-half months, which is unprecedented for any of the Jeep models in India.

The company started deliveries of the Compass on August 6. It had sold a whopping 5,106 units in India in its first two months. In addition to the domestic sales, FCA has shipped the first batch of 600 units of Compass from India to Japan and Australia in October this year and it is already on sale in Japan.

Currently, the Compass is powered by a 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine and a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol engine options. The diesel mill develops 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the petrol mill belts out 160 hp. Although the petrol mill is offered with the choice of six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, the diesel now gets only six-speed manual unit.

The new rumoured diesel automatic transmission will be a nine-speed unit. It will be coupled to the same 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine that develops 170hp and 350Nm of torque. It is not clear that the Compass diesel automatic will be offered in both 4×2 and 4×4 variants.

Source: MotorOctane